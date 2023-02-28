Events to Look Forward to in March in Busan

As the weather starts to get warmer in March and we see the first signs of spring, more activities are being planned around the city for the first year of festivals and events without COVID-19 measures since 2019.

Here are 20 events to look forward to in March to mark on your calendar.

Events in Busan This March

Independence Movement Day

The city of Busan will hold a ceremony for the 104th anniversary of Independence Movement Day at City Hall on March 1st as well as Seo-gu District and Gijang District..

Period: March 1

Venue: Various locations

Busan Annual Market of Art

The 12th Busan Annual Market of Art, one of the country’s largest art fairs, has a four-day run.

Period: March 2-5

Venue: BEXCO

Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Each Wednesday in March sees special performances of Korean traditional music.

Period: March 8,15,22,29

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Busan Food Fair

Check out the latest trends in food.

Period: March 9-12

Venue: BEXCO

Busan Architecture & Interior Exhibition

The latest in architecture and interior design is on display.

Period: March 9-12

Venue: BEXCO

Bruce Liu Piano Recital

Bruce Liu’s piano recital takes place as part of the World Competition Winner Series Ⅰ.

Period: March 10

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Lee Seung-yoon Concert

The popular singer performs at BEXCO Auditorium.

Period: March 11

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Lotte Giants Exhibition Games

The Lotte Giants will play 10 home exhibition games in 16 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.

Period: March 13,14,15,16,18,19,25,26,27,28

Venue: BEXCO

White Day

March 14th is White Day in Korea, which celebrates love between couples.

Period: March 14

Venue: N/A

Busan Cafe Week

Coffee, teas, desserts, and more for you to try.

Period: March 16-19

Venue: BEXCO

St. Patrick’s Day

This year St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday so get your green on and go celebrate.

Period: March 17

Venue: Various bars citywide

4th BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix

BIDF (Busan International Dance Festival) Korea Dance Grand Prix provides young and talented dancers with an opportunity to gain international experiences, and also, promotes the mutual exchange between dancers who participate in the competition.

Period: March 18-19

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Busan Ipark Football

The Ipark play their home opener versus Gimcheon Sangmu.

Period: March 19

Venue: Asiad Main Stadium

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

The 598th Subscription Concert features Sohn Minsoo on piano playing an all Brahms program.

Period: March 23

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

World Expo Messages of Hope

The Busan Infrastructure Corporation will post messages wishing for the 2030 World Expo Busan bid on the Diamond Bridge in Gwangan.

Period: March 23-26

Venue: Gwangan Bridge

Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossoms around the city are expected to begin blooming from around March 24.

Period: March 24

Venue: Citywide

Phantom of the Opera

An all-Korean cast performs Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic play.

Period: From March 25

Venue: Dream Theatre

Yang Inmo & Kim Dasol Duo Recital

Yang Inmo & Kim Dasol Duo Recital take part of the World Competition Winner Series ⅠI.

Period: March 29

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Busan World Expo Exhibition

The city prepares for its huge BIE inspection at the beginning of April.

Period: March 30 – April 2

Venue: BEXCO