Events to Look Forward to in March in Busan

As the weather starts to get warmer in March and we see the first signs of spring, more activities are being planned around the city for the first year of festivals and events without COVID-19 measures since 2019.
Here are 20 events to look forward to in March to mark on your calendar.
Events in Busan This March
Independence Movement Day
The city of Busan will hold a ceremony for the 104th anniversary of Independence Movement Day at City Hall on March 1st as well as Seo-gu District and Gijang District..
Period: March 1
Venue: Various locations
Busan Annual Market of Art
The 12th Busan Annual Market of Art, one of the country’s largest art fairs, has a four-day run.
Period: March 2-5
Venue: BEXCO
Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance
Each Wednesday in March sees special performances of Korean traditional music.
Period: March 8,15,22,29
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center
Busan Food Fair
Check out the latest trends in food.
Period: March 9-12
Venue: BEXCO
Busan Architecture & Interior Exhibition
The latest in architecture and interior design is on display.
Period: March 9-12
Venue: BEXCO
Bruce Liu Piano Recital
Bruce Liu’s piano recital takes place as part of the World Competition Winner Series Ⅰ.
Period: March 10
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Lee Seung-yoon Concert
The popular singer performs at BEXCO Auditorium.
Period: March 11
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
Lotte Giants Exhibition Games
The Lotte Giants will play 10 home exhibition games in 16 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.
Period: March 13,14,15,16,18,19,25,26,27,28
Venue: BEXCO
White Day
March 14th is White Day in Korea, which celebrates love between couples.
Period: March 14
Venue: N/A
Busan Cafe Week
Coffee, teas, desserts, and more for you to try.
Period: March 16-19
Venue: BEXCO
St. Patrick’s Day
This year St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday so get your green on and go celebrate.
Period: March 17
Venue: Various bars citywide
4th BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix
BIDF (Busan International Dance Festival) Korea Dance Grand Prix provides young and talented dancers with an opportunity to gain international experiences, and also, promotes the mutual exchange between dancers who participate in the competition.
Period: March 18-19
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Busan Ipark Football
The Ipark play their home opener versus Gimcheon Sangmu.
Period: March 19
Venue: Asiad Main Stadium
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra
The 598th Subscription Concert features Sohn Minsoo on piano playing an all Brahms program.
Period: March 23
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
World Expo Messages of Hope
The Busan Infrastructure Corporation will post messages wishing for the 2030 World Expo Busan bid on the Diamond Bridge in Gwangan.
Period: March 23-26
Venue: Gwangan Bridge
Cherry Blossoms
The cherry blossoms around the city are expected to begin blooming from around March 24.
Period: March 24
Venue: Citywide
Phantom of the Opera
An all-Korean cast performs Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic play.
Period: From March 25
Venue: Dream Theatre
Yang Inmo & Kim Dasol Duo Recital
Yang Inmo & Kim Dasol Duo Recital take part of the World Competition Winner Series ⅠI.
Period: March 29
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Busan Architecture & Interior Exhibition
The latest in architecture and interior design is on display.
Period: March 9-12
Venue: BEXCO
Busan World Expo Exhibition
The city prepares for its huge BIE inspection at the beginning of April.
Period: March 30 – April 2
Venue: BEXCO