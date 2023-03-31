25 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

April brings a lot of activities around the city to get out and enjoy more of what the city has to offer.

Here are 25 events to get you started planning your month of things to do around Busan.

Events in Busan This April

Daejeo Tomato Festival

Date: April 1-2

Location: Gangseo Sports Park

Oncheoncheon Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibition

Date: April 1-9

Location: Oncheoncheon near Jangjeon metro station

Busan Dance Festival

Date: April 1 – 30

Location: Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu

Homage to Paik Nam-june

Date: April 3-29

Location: Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center

Busan Arirang

Date: April 4

Location: Eulsukdo Cultural Center

Busan Dragon Valley Dance Festa 2023

Date: April 4

Location: Yongdusan Park

K-Culture Night

Date: April 5

Location: Outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center

World Expo Citizens Grand Festival

Date: April 5

Location: BEXCO

Oncheoncheon Music Concert

Date: April 6 – 7

Location: Oncheoncheon Cafe Street

2030 Busan Night of Light Fireworks Show

Date: April 6

Location: Gwangalli Beach

Concerto Málaga

Date: April 6

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Giselle by Universal Ballet

Date: April 7

Location: Busan Citizens Hall

Thomas Goisque Exhibition

Date: April 8 – May 6

Location: France Art Space

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Expo

Date: April 13-16

Location: BEXCO

SCF Sub Culture Festival

Date: April 15-16

Location: BEXCO

Spring Ocean Healing Programs

Date: April 15,16,22,23,29,30

Location: Gangseo Sports Park

19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2023

Date: April 20-23

Location: Busan Citizens Park

Busan International Boat Show 2023

Date: April 20-23

Location: BEXCO

Bremer Philharmoniker – Philharmonic Concert

Date: April 22

Location: Busan Cultural Center

2023 Korea National Barista Championship

Date: April 20-23

Location: BEXCO

Busan International Short Film Festival

Date: April 25 – May 1

Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK BUSAN BANK Art Cinema Corner Theater

11 O’clock Concert in April

Date: April 26

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2023

Date: April 27-30

Location: Around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae

World Competition Winner Series Ⅲ – Classical Guitar Recital

Date: April 27

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Ronn Branton’s April in Busan

Date: April 27

Location: Busan Cinema Center