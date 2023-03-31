25 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

April brings a lot of activities around the city to get out and enjoy more of what the city has to offer.
Here are 25 events to get you started planning your month of things to do around Busan.
Events in Busan This April
Daejeo Tomato Festival
Date: April 1-2
Location: Gangseo Sports Park
Oncheoncheon Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibition
Date: April 1-9
Location: Oncheoncheon near Jangjeon metro station
Busan Dance Festival
Date: April 1 – 30
Location: Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu
Homage to Paik Nam-june
Date: April 3-29
Location: Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center
Busan Arirang
Date: April 4
Location: Eulsukdo Cultural Center
Busan Dragon Valley Dance Festa 2023
Date: April 4
Location: Yongdusan Park
K-Culture Night
Date: April 5
Location: Outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center
World Expo Citizens Grand Festival
Date: April 5
Location: BEXCO
Oncheoncheon Music Concert
Date: April 6 – 7
Location: Oncheoncheon Cafe Street
2030 Busan Night of Light Fireworks Show
Date: April 6
Location: Gwangalli Beach
Concerto Málaga
Date: April 6
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Giselle by Universal Ballet
Date: April 7
Location: Busan Citizens Hall
Thomas Goisque Exhibition
Date: April 8 – May 6
Location: France Art Space
Busan Home Living and Household Goods Expo
Date: April 13-16
Location: BEXCO
SCF Sub Culture Festival
Date: April 15-16
Location: BEXCO
Spring Ocean Healing Programs
Date: April 15,16,22,23,29,30
Location: Gangseo Sports Park
19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2023
Date: April 20-23
Location: Busan Citizens Park
Busan International Boat Show 2023
Date: April 20-23
Location: BEXCO
Bremer Philharmoniker – Philharmonic Concert
Date: April 22
Location: Busan Cultural Center
2023 Korea National Barista Championship
Date: April 20-23
Location: BEXCO
Busan International Short Film Festival
Date: April 25 – May 1
Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK BUSAN BANK Art Cinema Corner Theater
11 O’clock Concert in April
Date: April 26
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2023
Date: April 27-30
Location: Around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae
World Competition Winner Series Ⅲ – Classical Guitar Recital
Date: April 27
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Ronn Branton’s April in Busan
Date: April 27
Location: Busan Cinema Center