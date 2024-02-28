Lifestyle

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Lots of events are planned in March around Busan as the weather gets warmer and spring reappears.

As the weather starts to get warmer in March and we see the first signs of spring, more activities are being planned around the city.

Here are 26 major events to look forward to in March around Busan to mark on your calendar.

Events in Busan This March

Independence Movement Day

Date: March 1

Sky Swing Champion Competition

Date: March 1-3

Musical: Rebecca

Date: March 2-10

Busan Artist’s Taco Networking Brunch

Date: March 2

Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital

Date: March 2

Reptile Fair

Date: March 2-3

Image: Busan IPark

Busan IPark Home Opener

Date: March 3

Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital

Date: March 5

Drone Show Korea

Date: March 6-8

Mongolia Movie Festival

Date: March 8-10

UK University Fair

Date: March 11

Youn Kwangchul and Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert

Date: March 13

White Day

Date: March 14

Image: Busan Cafe Show

Busan Cafe Show

Date: March 14-17

Busan Baby Fair

Date: March 14-17

Korean National Ballet – “Swan Lake”

Date: March 15-17

St. Patrick’s Day

Date: March 17

22nd Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon

Date: March 17

The Golf Show

Date: March 21-24

Classic Music Concert for Kids II 

Date: March 22

Daejeo Tomato Festival

Date: March 22-23

Cherry Blossom Blooms

Date: March 22

Busan Camping and Leisure Show

Date: March 22-24

Younha 20th Anniversary Concert

Date: March 23

KBO Season Begins

Date: March 23

Choi Hyun-woo’s Magic Show ‘ANSWER’

Date: March 30-31

blank
