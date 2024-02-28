Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

As the weather starts to get warmer in March and we see the first signs of spring, more activities are being planned around the city.
Here are 26 major events to look forward to in March around Busan to mark on your calendar.
Events in Busan This March
Independence Movement Day
Date: March 1
Sky Swing Champion Competition
Date: March 1-3
Musical: Rebecca
Date: March 2-10
Busan Artist’s Taco Networking Brunch
Date: March 2
Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital
Date: March 2
Reptile Fair
Date: March 2-3
Busan IPark Home Opener
Date: March 3
Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital
Date: March 5
Drone Show Korea
Date: March 6-8
Mongolia Movie Festival
Date: March 8-10
UK University Fair
Date: March 11
Youn Kwangchul and Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert
Date: March 13
White Day
Date: March 14
Busan Cafe Show
Date: March 14-17
Busan Baby Fair
Date: March 14-17
Korean National Ballet – “Swan Lake”
Date: March 15-17
St. Patrick’s Day
Date: March 17
22nd Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon
Date: March 17
The Golf Show
Date: March 21-24
Classic Music Concert for Kids II
Date: March 22
Daejeo Tomato Festival
Date: March 22-23
Cherry Blossom Blooms
Date: March 22
Busan Camping and Leisure Show
Date: March 22-24
Younha 20th Anniversary Concert
Date: March 23
KBO Season Begins
Date: March 23
Choi Hyun-woo’s Magic Show ‘ANSWER’
Date: March 30-31