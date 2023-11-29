Events to Mark on Your Calendar This December in Busan

The holiday season kicks into full gear in Busan this month with a ton of great events around the city.
Here are 18 major events to look forward to in December to mark on your calendar.
December Festivals and Events in Busan
Busan Liquor and Wine Expo
An exhibition featuring anything and everything related to liquor and wine.
Period: December 1-3
Venue: BEXCO
Reptile Fair
Take a look at exotic reptiles from around the world.
Period: December 2-3
Venue: BEXCO
Haeundae Lights Festival
The 9th annual Lights Festival in Haeundae lights up Gunam-ro.
Period: Through January 24
Venue: Gunam-ro, Haeundae
Garden of Lights
Haeundae Beach turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night.
Period: Through January 31
Venue: Haeundae Beach
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival
Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate.
Period: December 5 Through April 7
Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park
Busan International Art Fair
One of the city’s premiere art fairs returns.
Period: December 7-11
Venue: BEXCO
ECCK Year-End Party
The European Chamber of Commerce celebrates its year-end event.
Period: December 8
Venue: Grand Chosun Hotel
Busan Pet Expo
Everything for your pets needs under one roof.
Period: December 8-10
Venue: BEXCO
SNAP
The popular contemporary mystery show returns.
Period: December 8
Venue: Grand Chosun Hotel
BWC Wedding Fair
For future brides and grooms to find out the latest in wedding trends.
Period: December 15-17
Venue: BEXCO
Handmade Fair
The winter edition of the Handmade Fair provides great ideas for unique Christmas gifts.
Period: December 15-17
Venue: BEXCO
Busan Christmas Tree Festival
Busan’s oldest Christmas festival brings holiday spirit to Nampo-dong.
Period: TBA
Venue: Nampo-dong
Haeundae Polar Bear Festival
The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place earlier this year over two days.
Period: December 15-16
Venue: Haeundae Beach
Sophia Ballet — The Nutcracker
Check out a Christmas classic this year.
Period: December 22-23
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
Kyiv City Ballet
Three performances by the Kyiv City Ballet.
Period: December 22-23
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
The Nutcracker
Three performances will be held by the Wise Ballet Theater.
Period: December 24-25
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Christmas Eve/Christmas Day
A variety of cultural events take place city-wide for the holidays.
Period: December 24-25
Venue: Citywide
New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Traditional events and modern parties help ring in 2024 to Busan.
Period: December 31
Venue: Citywide