Events to Mark on Your Calendar This December in Busan

The holiday season kicks into full gear in Busan this month with a ton of great events around the city.

Here are 18 major events to look forward to in December to mark on your calendar.

December Festivals and Events in Busan

Busan Liquor and Wine Expo

An exhibition featuring anything and everything related to liquor and wine.

Period: December 1-3

Venue: BEXCO

Reptile Fair

Take a look at exotic reptiles from around the world.

Period: December 2-3

Venue: BEXCO

Haeundae Lights Festival

The 9th annual Lights Festival in Haeundae lights up Gunam-ro.

Period: Through January 24

Venue: Gunam-ro, Haeundae

Garden of Lights

Haeundae Beach turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night.

Period: Through January 31

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival

Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate.

Period: December 5 Through April 7

Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park

Busan International Art Fair

One of the city’s premiere art fairs returns.

Period: December 7-11

Venue: BEXCO

ECCK Year-End Party

The European Chamber of Commerce celebrates its year-end event.

Period: December 8

Venue: Grand Chosun Hotel

Busan Pet Expo

Everything for your pets needs under one roof.

Period: December 8-10

Venue: BEXCO

SNAP

The popular contemporary mystery show returns.

Period: December 8

Venue: Grand Chosun Hotel

BWC Wedding Fair

For future brides and grooms to find out the latest in wedding trends.

Period: December 15-17

Venue: BEXCO

Handmade Fair

The winter edition of the Handmade Fair provides great ideas for unique Christmas gifts.

Period: December 15-17

Venue: BEXCO

Busan Christmas Tree Festival

Busan’s oldest Christmas festival brings holiday spirit to Nampo-dong.

Period: TBA

Venue: Nampo-dong

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival

The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place earlier this year over two days.

Period: December 15-16

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Sophia Ballet — The Nutcracker

Check out a Christmas classic this year.

Period: December 22-23

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Kyiv City Ballet

Three performances by the Kyiv City Ballet.

Period: December 22-23

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

The Nutcracker

Three performances will be held by the Wise Ballet Theater.

Period: December 24-25

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Christmas Eve/Christmas Day

A variety of cultural events take place city-wide for the holidays.

Period: December 24-25

Venue: Citywide

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Traditional events and modern parties help ring in 2024 to Busan.

Period: December 31

Venue: Citywide