Events to Mark on Your Calendar This December in Busan

The holiday season kicks into full gear in Busan this month with a ton of great events around the city.
Here are 17 major events to look forward to in December to mark on your calendar.
December Festivals and Events in Busan
Haeundae Lights Festival
The 9th annual Lights Festival in Haeundae lights up Gunam-ro.
Period: Through January 24, 2023
Venue: Gunam-ro, Haeundae
Saha Light Streets
Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays.
Period: Through February 15
Venue: Saha-gu
Garden of Lights
Haeundae Beach turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night.
Period: Through January 24, 2022
Venue: Haeundae Beach
Busan International Art Fair
One of the city’s premiere art fairs returns.
Period: December 1-5
Venue: BEXCO
My Life My English Speech Festival
Beginning at 2 p.m., the event consists of a five-participant speech contest for selected Koreans followed by the networking event which finishes at 4 p.m.
Period: December 3
Venue: Nurimaru
Holiday Flea Market Event
Join Wellmi at Homeplus Marine City for local vendors, Santa for the kids, and more fun.
Period: December 3
Venue: Marine City Homeplus
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival
Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate.
Period: December 5 Through February 28
Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park
ECCK Year-End Party
The European Chamber of Commerce celebrates its year-end event.
Period: December 8
Venue: Park Hyatt Hotel
Busan Money Show
An exhibition featuring anything and everything related to money and finance.
Period: December 15-17
Venue: BEXCO
Busan International Fireworks Festival
The delayed fireworks will make an early 7 p.m. start this year.
Period: December 17
Venue: Gwangalli Beach
Market Ooom Christmas Fair
A market fresh with Christmas gift ideas
Period: December 17-18
Venue: BEXCO
Busan Christmas Tree Festival
Busan’s oldest Christmas festival brings holiday spirit to Nampo-dong.
Period: December 19 – February 18, 2023
Venue: Nampo-dong
Haeundae Polar Bear Festival
The 35th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place earlier this year over two days.
Period: December 23-24
Venue: Haeundae Beach
The Nutcracker
Three performances will be held by the Busan Union Ballet.
Period: December 23-24
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Christmas Eve/Christmas Day
A variety of cultural events take place city-wide for the holidays.
Period: December 24-25
Venue: Citywide
The Nutcracker Musical
Three performances of the Christmas classic.
Period: December 30 -31
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Traditional events and modern parties help ring in 2023 to Busan.
Period: December 31
Venue: Citywide