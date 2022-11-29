Events to Mark on Your Calendar This December in Busan

The holiday season kicks into full gear in Busan this month with a ton of great events around the city.

Here are 17 major events to look forward to in December to mark on your calendar.

December Festivals and Events in Busan

Haeundae Lights Festival

The 9th annual Lights Festival in Haeundae lights up Gunam-ro.

Period: Through January 24, 2023

Venue: Gunam-ro, Haeundae

Saha Light Streets

Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays.

Period: Through February 15

Venue: Saha-gu

Garden of Lights

Haeundae Beach turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night.

Period: Through January 24, 2022

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Busan International Art Fair

One of the city’s premiere art fairs returns.

Period: December 1-5

Venue: BEXCO

My Life My English Speech Festival

Beginning at 2 p.m., the event consists of a five-participant speech contest for selected Koreans followed by the networking event which finishes at 4 p.m.

Period: December 3

Venue: Nurimaru

Holiday Flea Market Event

Join Wellmi at Homeplus Marine City for local vendors, Santa for the kids, and more fun.

Period: December 3

Venue: Marine City Homeplus

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival

Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate.

Period: December 5 Through February 28

Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park

ECCK Year-End Party

The European Chamber of Commerce celebrates its year-end event.

Period: December 8

Venue: Park Hyatt Hotel

Busan Money Show

An exhibition featuring anything and everything related to money and finance.

Period: December 15-17

Venue: BEXCO

Busan International Fireworks Festival

The delayed fireworks will make an early 7 p.m. start this year.

Period: December 17

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

Market Ooom Christmas Fair

A market fresh with Christmas gift ideas

Period: December 17-18

Venue: BEXCO

Busan Christmas Tree Festival

Busan’s oldest Christmas festival brings holiday spirit to Nampo-dong.

Period: December 19 – February 18, 2023

Venue: Nampo-dong

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival

The 35th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place earlier this year over two days.

Period: December 23-24

Venue: Haeundae Beach

The Nutcracker

Three performances will be held by the Busan Union Ballet.

Period: December 23-24

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Christmas Eve/Christmas Day

A variety of cultural events take place city-wide for the holidays.

Period: December 24-25

Venue: Citywide

The Nutcracker Musical

Three performances of the Christmas classic.

Period: December 30 -31

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Traditional events and modern parties help ring in 2023 to Busan.

Period: December 31

Venue: Citywide