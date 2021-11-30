Events to Mark on Your Calendar This December in Busan

The holiday season kicks into full gear in Busan this month with a ton of great events around the city.

Here are 10 major events to look forward to in December to mark on your calendar.

December Festivals and Events in Busan

Haeundae Lights Festival

The 8th annual Lights Festival in Haeundae lights up Gunam-ro.

Period: Through February 2, 2022

Venue: Gunam-ro, Haeundae

Garden of Lights

Haeundae Beach turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night.

Period: Through February 2, 2022

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Busan Christmas Tree Festival

Busan’s oldest Christmas festival brings holiday spirit to Nampo-dong.

Period: December 4 Through January 9, 2022

Venue: Nampo-dong

Busan Citizen’s Light Dream Festival

Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate.

Period: December 6 Through February 6

Venue: Busan Citizen’s Park

Songdo Beach Light of Hope

Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu.

Period: December 10 Through February 28

Venue:

Busan International Art Fair

One of the largest art fair’s in the nation returns to BEXCO.

Period: December 3-5

Venue: BEXCO

Nanta

The popular Korean non-verbal performance show has seven performances over the holiday season.

Period: December 18-26

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Christmas Eve/Christmas Day

A variety of cultural events take place city-wide for the holidays.

Period: December 24-25

Venue: Citywide

Notre Dame de Paris French Musical

Based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” by Victor Hugo, it tells of a deformed hunchback, Quasimodo, who is madly in love with a gypsy girl, Esmeralda.

Period: December 30 – January 16, 2022

Venue: Sohyang Theater

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Traditional events and modern parties help ring in 2022 to Busan.

Period: December 31

Venue: Citywide