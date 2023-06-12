“Everything BIFF” Event to be Held June 16-17

As part of the city’s development project as an international tourism hub, the city is aiming to enhance the romantic summer nights in Busan.

“Everything BIFF”, an annual event under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s international tourism city development project, offers a range of movie-related content and bundled products for tourists to enjoy.

The first season of Momobi will take place on June 16th and 17th at the Busan Museum and Bukhang Waterfront Park.

The event will feature congratulatory performances, guest meetings, and movie screenings with multilingual subtitles.

While most events are free, some seats, souvenir bundles, and recommended tour packages will be available for purchase. The city aims to create an inclusive movie event that caters to various demands, encouraging participation from both domestic and foreign residents.

Season 1 will screen the movies Hunt, a gripping espionage action film directed by Lee Jung-jae, and Ajumma, a Singapore-Korean joint production directed by Huh Shu-ming. To ensure a seamless experience for international attendees, multilingual subtitles in six languages will be provided.

Season 2 of Momobi will be held online on August 25th and 26th, allowing audiences to participate from around the world.

The program will include film screenings and guest meetings simultaneously with overseas cities.

The festival aims to attract a diverse audience and offers surprises such as meetings with production teams and performances by renowned musicians.