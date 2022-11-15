Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s G-Star 2022

Korea’s largest international game exhibition ‘G-Star’ will be held for the first time in three years beginning tomorrow at BEXCO.

G-Star 2022′ will be held for four days from the 17th to the 20th G-Star, which was held simultaneously online in 2020 and online and offline in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returns to full normalcy after three years this year.

Including outdoor exhibition halls and side events, it will be held on a larger scale than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers also plan to control the road from the intersection of Centum Station to the front gate of BEXCO to disperse crowds for four days during G-Star and operate it as a ‘car-free street’.

The official slogan this year is ‘The Gaming Universe, once again into the world of gaming’. Unlike last year, when only the first BEXCO exhibition hall was used, this year, for the first time, the BTC pavilion was expanded to the third floor of the second exhibition hall, so that general visitors can immerse themselves in the world of games.

According to the G-Star Organizing Committee, a total of 2,521 booths (1,957 booths in the BTC Hall and 564 booths in the BTB Hall) were received as a result of the application for participation in ‘G-Star 2022’.

Compared to last year’s total of 1,393 booths (1,080 booths in the BTC hall and 313 booths in the BTB hall), the number has doubled.

Large domestic game companies, including Nexon and Netmarble, which were absent due to the aftermath of last year’s pandemic will participate and this year’s main sponsor of ‘G-Star 2022’ is WeMade.

In addition to setting up a large booth in the BEXCO exhibition hall, a special event venue is also set up at Haeundae Beach.

After the Itaewon incident, organizers have put a strict focus on the safety of visitors. The road in front of the main gate of BEXCO from the intersection of Centum Station is controlled from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm for 4 days during the G-Star period. For the second time following 2019, it will be operated as a ‘car-free street’ so that visitors can move freely on foot.

In addition, the old Segasami site across from the BEXCO Auditorium will be used as a ticket exchange. The BEXCO outdoor parking lot is planned to be operated as a food truck zone, an outdoor exhibition hall, and a waiting area for admission.

“G-Star 2022 will meet game fans with a completely normalized appearance after three years,” said Han Sang-min, head of the Game Industry Promotion Agency of Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency. We will thoroughly prepare to ensure there are no safety accidents until that day.”

Busan City and Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency will also operate ‘G-Star 2022 Busan Joint Pavilion’.

For three days from the 17th to the 19th, 26 local game companies will attend on the first floor of BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2 with 50 booths. Exports of local game companies are expected by meeting with global buyers and investors.

For more information including ticket prices, you can check out the official website .

Event Information

Period: November 17-20, 2022 (BTB: Nov. 17 – 19)

Venue:

Online: G-STAR TV Channel

Offline: BEXCO, Busan

Hours of Operation: 10:00-18:00

