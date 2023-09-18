Everything You Need to Know About Tickets for the Busan International Film Festival

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the world of cinema at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2023?

Here’s everything you need to know about booking your tickets and enjoying the festival to the fullest.

Booking Dates:

Opening & Closing Ceremony / Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards: Starting from September 20th (Wednesday) at 14:00 (KST).

General Screenings: Starting from September 22nd (Friday) at 14:00 (KST).

Please note that the BIFF Ticket Box for on-site bookings will also be open during the festival.

Payment Methods:

Online via the BIFF ticket website (ticket.biff.kr) from September 20th to October 13th (available 24/7): You can use credit cards, debit cards, BIFF vouchers, and mobile payment options.

BIFF Ticket Box Locations and Operating Hours:

BIFF Ticket Box Outdoor (Busan Cinema Center): October 4th from 10:00 to 20:30 (for reservation tickets only), October 5th to 7th from 08:00 to 20:30, October 8th to 9th from 08:30 to 20:30, and October 10th to 13th from 10:00 to 20:30.

Cinemountain 6F (Busan Cinema Center): Same hours as above.

CGV Centum City 7F and LOTTE CINEMA Centum City 8F: Same hours as above.

LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung 4F: October 6th to 9th from 09:00 to 19:30.

Ticket Prices:

Opening & Closing Ceremony / Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards: KRW 30,000.

General Screening: KRW 9,000.

Midnight Passion: KRW 20,000.

Free screenings are also available.

Discount Regulations:

Silver (over 65 years old): KRW 3,000 off (ID required; born in 1958 or earlier).

Persons with disabilities / Patriots and veterans: Welfare card required.

Paid-up members of Busan Cinema Center: Applicable to one additional accompanying person (excluding Opening & Closing Ceremony, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, Midnight Passion).

2023’ Busan Museum of Movies Ticket holders: Valid only at offline BIFF Ticket Box.

Important Notices:

Tickets for all seats are available online at the BIFF ticket website. If sold out online, tickets will not be available at the BIFF Ticket Box.

You can purchase a maximum of two tickets per movie per transaction.

Lost or damaged paper tickets cannot be reissued.

Mobile tickets can be exchanged for paper tickets at the BIFF Ticket Box.

Ensure your pop-up blocker is disabled when making mobile payments on your PC browser.

Cancellation and Refunds:

Cancellation is possible up to 30 minutes before the movie starts.

Cancellation methods: Online for mobile tickets (BIFF ticket website), paper tickets at the BIFF Ticket Box.

Cancellation fees: None before the festival (until October 3rd), KRW 1,000 per ticket during the festival (October 4th to 13th).

For mobile payments, cancellations can be processed online during the month of payment or the following month.

Now that you have all the ticketing information at your fingertips, get ready to enjoy a cinematic journey at BIFF 2023!