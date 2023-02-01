Exhibition of Original Paintings of Seorak Mountain Diary on Display at Busan Public Library Underway

Busan Public Library is holding a Lee DamㆍKim Geun-hee Original Painting Exhibition through March 12th, with the visual essay, “Seorak Mountain Diary”.

Lee Dam and Kim Geun-hee are active as fine painting and creative picture book writers in the United States and Korea, and their representative work is Firecrackers, which was selected as an illustration exhibition at the 1996 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

“Seorak Mountain Diary” was moved to canvas by two artists who were impressed by the grass and trees of Seorak Mountain while living in Sokcho.

A meeting with writers will be held on February 4th and 5th at 10:30 am at the Busan Library and the Suyeong Library.

Elementary school students and adults can participate, and lectures by Lee Dam and Kim Geun-hee and composer Lee Mi-ri’s performance are prepared.