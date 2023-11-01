Image: Embassy of Peru
Exhibition of the “Pucará Bull” in Seoul City Hall Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands to Begin November 8 in Seoul

By Haps Staff

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the captivating “Pucará Bull: Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands” traveling exhibition, already showcased in over 22 cities worldwide.

From Seoul City Hall from November 8 to 24, immerse yourself in this remarkable display, curated by the Embassy of Peru in Korea in collaboration with the Metropolitan Government of Seoul.

The “Pucará Bulls” represent a treasured cultural heritage, born from the harmonious blend of Andean and Western influences.

Traditionally positioned on household rooftops, these iconic bulls are believed to safeguard and bestow good fortune and joy upon their inhabitants, akin to the symbolism of Korea’s ancient Haechi.

This exhibition boasts an impressive collection of intricately crafted pieces, handcrafted by ten artisan associations from the scenic city of Pucará in the Puno Region, nestled in the southern Peruvian vicinity surrounding the breathtaking Lake Titicaca.

Additionally, the showcase features bespoke designs skillfully painted by esteemed Korean artists, infusing a unique cross-cultural resonance into this vibrant display.

Event Information

Place: Seoul City Hall (100 Sejong-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul 1st floor Exhibition Hall)

Visiting hours: Monday-Sunday 9:00-18:00

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
