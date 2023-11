An exhibition on Busan’s last remaining red-light district, Wanwoldong is gaining attention.

The Wanwol Archive Research Institute, affiliated with the Women’s Rights Support Center ‘Salim,’ is hosting an art archive exhibit at Hansung1918 in Jung-gu until November 11th.

With the title ‘Things That Are Disappearing, Things That Will Continue’ – the exhibition documents the changes in Wanwoldong including redevelopment issues, through the eyes of citizens.