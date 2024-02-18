Lifestyle

Expansion of Dalbit Children’s Hospital in Haeundae to Enhance Pediatric Medical Care

By Haps Staff

In a bid to bolster pediatric healthcare accessibility, Haeundae-gu has unveiled the designation and operation of Dalbit Children’s Hospital starting from March 1st.

This initiative aims to cater to mild pediatric cases, providing medical services from weekday nights until 11 p.m., including weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The expansion of Dalbit Children’s Hospital in Haeundae-gu marks a significant milestone following the recent expansions in the Seobusan area.

With plans to operate in seven locations, including the newly expanded Haeundae facility, the city is poised to enhance medical care for pediatric patients across Busan.

This move is expected to alleviate the strain on emergency rooms while reducing the financial burden on families.

Additionally, collaborations with local medical institutions like Haeundae Bumin Hospital aim to streamline patient referrals, ensuring timely and appropriate care for pediatric cases based on severity levels.

blank
