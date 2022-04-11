Expat Film Photographer Dylan Barnes Holding “What lasts, lasts” Exhibition in Suyeong-gu

Film photographer Dylan Barnes is holding an exhibition entitled “What lasts, lasts” at NEWPORT Cafe in Suyeong-gu

Spanning the last four years, this collection of images captures a passing of time and change in a relationship with a place that used to be called home and to some degree, still continues to be.

Barnes is an American educator and film photographer from Tampa, Florida who currently lives and works in Busan.

His work has been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions, including the opening exhibition Another Reality at KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan.

He has also self-published a number of publications including his first monograph twenty seven, twenty eight and over under magazine, a film photography magazine that features film photographers worldwide. In addition to his personal works, he has spent the last 15 years working on various assignments and commissions that include but are not limited to concert photography, including The Vans Warped Tour, Taylor Swift, and Drake, event photography, and others’ personal requests. All photos in the exhibition were taken with various film cameras in both 35mm and 120 formats. The images were taken in the Tampa Bay, Florida area between 2018 and 2021 on trips back to Florida to visit home. The title of the exhibition was inspired by a quote from Haruki Murakami’s Dance, Dance, Dance. The full quote reads: “As time goes on, you’ll understand. What lasts, lasts; what doesn’t, doesn’t. Time solves most things. And what time can’t solve, you have to solve yourself which captures the essence of the exhibition and the context behind it. The pictures include snapshots of friends and record the aging of the landscape in the given timeframe. The heart of this collection lies within eight of the images, which were taken on my mother’s property just a day after she passed away. “Since my mother’s passing three years ago, each visit back to Florida possesses a sense of melancholy. I return to lifelong friends, a place of familiarity, and normalcy that echoes a time and place that used to be,” Barnes said. Event Information Dates: Through May 8, 2022

Location: NEWPORT Cafe

Address: 22, Hwangnyeongsan-ro, Suyeong-gu (Geumnyeonsan Station, Exit 6)