Expat Surfing and Paddleboarding Groups Opening April 1st

Crazy Surfers in Gwangalli is opening their 2021 classes for surfing and paddleboarding for expats in the city.

Classes will run from April 1st to June 1st and September 1st to October 31st.

Prices on weekdays which include everything (equipment, instructors, shower/towel service) are W25,000 for paddleboarding and W50,000 for surfing.

Prices on weekends which include everything (equipment, instructors, shower/towel service) are W30,000 + W10,000 wetsuit rental fee for paddleboarding and W50,000 for surfing.

Only a maximum of five people per session are allowed due to coronavirus safety restrictions.