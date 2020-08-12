Image: Busan City
Arts & Culture

Experience 37 Cities in 27 Countries Around the World at Busan City Hall

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has begun operating the “World Traditional Costume Experience Zone” for students and citizens during August vacation at Busan City Hall.

Currently, Busan has 37 sister cities in 27 countries. The exhibition consists of 10 exhibition halls and experience zones for each continent, including the China Pavilion and Japan Pavilion. 

The exhibition hall on the first floor of the City Hall has been visited by nearly 100,000 visitors every year since its opening in 2013, but this year, the number of visitors dropped sharply due to COVID-19.

Accordingly, the city has actively promoted the world culture experience at the exhibition hall during the summer vacation and summer vacation season, as people who would normally be traveling overseas to experience new cultures can enjoy them at the hall.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, basic quarantine measures such as a temperature check and hand disinfection are necessary to enter, and a new steam dresser was prepared to sterilize and disinfect the traditional clothes.

In addition, the ‘Chroma Key Zone’ provides a service that takes pictures against the background of the overseas cities and sends them by email or text.

The exhibition hall visit and experience zone are operated by a reservation system from 9 am to 6 pm and is in Korean only.

Travel

