Experience Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan In Advance at the “Honors Member Lounge”

“Honors Member Lounge”, a space that lets you experience the comforts of Banyan Tree’s high-quality services, has opened in Osiria.

It’s an exclusive space for members who can directly experience the brand values and services of the Banyan Tree Group.

Non-members can also visit if you make a reservation in advance.

The 190-pyeong space provides seven separate rooms for pre-sale information, lifestyle consultations, and private membership consultations.

You can experience the future Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan through a 3D map, and enjoy dessert and coffee while overlooking the blue sea.

Advanced reservations are necessary and can be made on their official website.