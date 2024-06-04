Experience Indonesian Culture at the Busan Indonesia Center

Learning a new culture is exciting and can be an eye-opening experience. It makes us gain respect and tolerance towards different countries’ authentic identities and heritage.

With over 275 million people and 17,508 diverse islands with traditional cultures — such as music, regional clothes, food, and even languages — Indonesia is a highly recommended place for tourists to explore.

With tourism on the rise, the Indonesian Education and Culture Ministry sees the potential of expanding Indonesian culture to the world.

One of the plans is to create a place where people who are interested can have access and exposure to Indonesia.

Located inside of Busan University of Foreign Studies, the Busan Indonesia Center is a place where Koreans and other foreigners can take classes learning about Angklung (traditional instrument), traditional dance classes, Batik (traditional fabric), folklore, and traditional songs.

Recently, I had the chance to speak with Reike, who is the current Deputy Director of the Busan Indonesia Center.

What are some of the missions of the Busan Indonesia Center and what has been the response like from Koreans and other foreigners?

The Busan Indonesia Center at Busan University of Foreign Studies missions are as follows:

Introducing the authenticity and beauty of Indonesian culture to the students who are majoring in Indonesian language, students from other majors, and to the general public. Promote Indonesian Official Language (Bahasa Indonesia): Through this facility, it can be a way to make Bahasa Indonesia well known and gain interest from foreign students. Academic Collaboration: Encourage academic and culture collaboration between Indonesia and South Korea. Culture Diplomacy: Support culture diplomacy through art, food, and Indonesian tradition-related activities.

As for the response, by looking at the increased amount of participants in the language and culture class, we have seen that a lot of students have shown a big interest in learning about Indonesia.

The local and international community in Busan has also expressed high enthusiasm towards the events, such as the Culture Festival, Art Exhibition, and Culinary Workshop.

Moreover, we received positive feedback from the local media which has helped us to promote the activities held by the Busan Indonesia Center.

Why do you think people should explore Indonesian culture and what do you think is the selling point that Indonesia offers?

Indonesia is a country with an amazing diversity of cultures, with over 17,000 islands and hundreds of regional tribes, with each region having its own unique way of life.

The richness of historical culture, from ancient kingdoms to maritime trade, gives a precious perspective on the cultural dynamic and Southeast Asian history.

The beauty of Indonesian nature, such as places like Bali, Raja Ampat, and Danau Toba can be a strong selling point that Indonesia offers.

We cannot also forget about Indonesian food, for instance, Rendang, Satay, and Nasi Goreng which have been recognized globally.

What kind of programs or exhibitions does the center have planned for the future?

Culture Festival: Hosting an annual culture festival that shows traditional dance, music, and a handcraft exhibition. Culinary Workshop: Workshops about introducing Indonesian food and how to make it. Language and Culture Course: Indonesian language programs, as well as courses about art, history, and Indonesian culture. Art Exhibition: Displaying artworks of traditional and contemporary Indonesian artists. Student Exchange: Student exchange programs give a chance for other foreign students to experience the culture and lifestyle in Indonesia. Seminar and Discussion: Indonesian topic-related seminars and discussions held by experts with different backgrounds.

You can follow their Instagram @indonesiacentre.kr to see upcoming events and find out the contact person for consulting on how to register for courses.