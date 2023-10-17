Image: Jinju City
Experience Jinju’s Food at the Namgang Yudeung Festival

Jinju City and eight women’s groups are working together to host the ‘Jinju Food Festival,’ promising both safe and delectable flavors.
Set against the backdrop of Mangyeong-dong beneath the Cheonsugyo Bridge, the festival is captivating attendees during the festive October period.
Following the model of the successful 2023 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival, this year’s Jinju Food Festival boasts eight booths, with two groups dedicated to the lunch service from Monday to Thursday.
This collaboration serves as a catalyst for breathing new life into the commercial sphere surrounding the festival grounds.
Each of the eight women’s groups is committed to offering an assortment of distinctive and mouthwatering dishes, with the city overseeing regular inspections to maintain cost-effectiveness and uphold stringent hygiene standards for tableware and ingredients, though prices have risen slightly over last year.
