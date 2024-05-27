Experience ‘Movies and Food’ at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

The “2024 Busan Food Film Festa” will return this year from June 28 to 30 at the Busan Cinema Center.

This festival, now in its eighth year, merges Busan’s film and gastronomic tourism industries, offering a unique cultural experience that celebrates both movies and food.

This year’s theme, “Rice, A Deviation from Daily Life,” centers around the integral role of rice in our lives, exploring its stories through various side events and programs.

The event will feature a range of programs designed to engage all generations, from families to the MZ generation, with numerous experiential activities for children.

The festival is divided into three sections: “Daily Life,” “Deviation,” and “BFFF Choice Movie Dining,” showcasing a diverse selection of films related to food and rice.

The “Daily Life” section includes films like “Twelve Months, Eating Dirt” and “Three Works Vacation,” which offer humanistic and botanical perspectives on rice. The “Deviation” section presents films that highlight the different aspects of rice, such as “Delicious Movie,” the Latin music romance “Off the Menu,” and Im Kwon-taek’s award-winning “Chihwaseon.”

New to the festival this year is the “BFFF Choice Movie Dining” section, featuring films like “The House of More Bap Paddles,” “Coming Home Again,” and the Korean premiere of “Italian Chefs,” an omnibus film showcasing the culinary and personal stories of Italian chefs.

The festival kicks off on June 28 at 7:00 p.m. with the Opening Night, offering free admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The opening films “Delicious Movie” and “461 Lunch Boxes” will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor theater.

During the festival, attendees can enjoy various performances, food, and drinks, with highlights including the “Promenade Concert” organized by the Busan Small Performance Hall Association. This concert marks the start of the “One Month Festival,” featuring Busan musicians performing delicious music to complement the film festa.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta) and Instagram (@busanfoodfilmfesta).