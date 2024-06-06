Experience the Magic of Jazz at the Third ‘Tonight Tongyeong Fun Music’ Performance

Tongyeong City will host the third performance of “Tonight Tongyeong!” on the Gangguan Marine Stage tonight.

The event, titled “Happy Rock,” is part of the city’s 2024 night tourism project, highlighting Tongyeong as Korea’s first night tourism-specialized city. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is organized by the Tongyeong International Music Foundation.

The highlight of the evening will be “Romance of Jazz that Colors the Tongyeong Night Sea,” featuring Maria Kim and Benny Benack. The duo will perform classic jazz standards such as “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Comes Love” for approximately 65 minutes, providing a romantic ambiance as the audience enjoys the stunning sunset and night sea of Tongyeong.

Maria Kim, a prominent Korean jazz musician, is known for her unique style of singing and piano playing. She was awarded the Jazz Artist Award at the 29th Korea Entertainment Arts Awards in 2023 and was named a “Rising Star” vocalist and pianist by Jazz People magazine in 2013.

Admission to the performance is free, with 488 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also feature a variety of side activities starting at 5 p.m., including a local market, flea market, food trucks, and craft stations offering mother-of-pearl lacquer keyring making, Herbarium mood lighting, and luminous bracelet making.

“Tonight Tongyeong!” will have its final concert on June 22.