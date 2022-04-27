Experience-type Forest Garden Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

The Busan Blue City Planting Office announced that it has created an experience-type forest garden in Haeundae Arboretum where you can meet various plants and natural elements in one place by taking advantage of all the characteristics of forests and gardens.

The experience-type forest garden was created with a donation of 500 million won from the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation, and a multi-layered forest and multi-purpose lawn with picnic pagoda, fog garden, trees, shrubs, rocks, and plants and flowers on an area of ​​6,800㎡.

It is composed of a courtyard, an observational walking path, and a natural grass support area, which is a colony of Sukryeong and water pampas grass.

In addition, at the entrance to the forest garden, ‘100 plants’ showing the main plants and plants with unusual names that can be found was installed, and 2,813 trees of 47 species and 110,000 plants of 70 species are also planted. It is expected to not only attract visitors’ interest but also provide a different scenery for each season.

Haeundae Arboretum, which received attention for its spectacular transformation of a landfill site, has established itself as a representative resort in the city center with the cumulative number of visitors surpassing 320,000.