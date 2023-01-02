Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Experimental Video Center to Promote World Expo 2030 Bid Opens at City Hall

BeFM News

An experiential video center to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan attraction opened on the first floor of Busan City Hall yesterday.

The entrance showcases a back wall with handwritten autographs by the expo’s goodwill ambassadors BTS.

Visitors can experience the theme of the Busan expo and its legitimacy through infographics. They can also listen to a video presentation from goodwill ambassador actor Lee Jeong-jae.

The center will operate every 30 minutes from 9 am until 6 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
23 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Mon
1 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 