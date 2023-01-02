Experimental Video Center to Promote World Expo 2030 Bid Opens at City Hall

An experiential video center to promote the World Expo 2030 Busan attraction opened on the first floor of Busan City Hall yesterday.

The entrance showcases a back wall with handwritten autographs by the expo’s goodwill ambassadors BTS.

Visitors can experience the theme of the Busan expo and its legitimacy through infographics. They can also listen to a video presentation from goodwill ambassador actor Lee Jeong-jae.

The center will operate every 30 minutes from 9 am until 6 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.