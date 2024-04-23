Exploring Busan’s Charms With The YOLO Galmaetgil Walking Event

Busan is set to host the “YOLO Galmaetgil Walking Together Event” from May 3 to June 30.

This event aims to promote the city’s scenic Galmaet-gil by inviting citizens, domestic and foreign tourists, and walking enthusiasts to explore its beauty through walking tours.

The event emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring safe and convenient walking trips for participants, including those with disabilities. Specialized trekking guides will accompany participants to ensure their comfort and safety.

Citizens can participate for free by registering on the city’s Galmaetgil website, with registrations opening on April 24.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for May 3 at Samnak Ecological Park, will feature various activities, including a jockey squad entrance, welcome speeches, flag delivery ceremony, and memorial filming.

Participants will then embark on walks along nine Galmaet-gil courses to experience the beauty of Busan’s spring season and the charm of Galmaet-gil firsthand.

Event Information

Duration: May 3 to June 30, 2024

Location: Various sections of Galmaet-gil, covering 23 sections totaling 278.8 km

Participants: Open to citizens, tourists, and walking enthusiasts

Activities: Four themed walking programs, including YOLO Galmaetgil, Galmaet-gil 700lee, Hamto Galmaetgil, and Moonlight Galmaetgil walks