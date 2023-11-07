Image: Busan Biennale Organizing Committee
Arts & Culture

Exploring the 2023 Sea Art Festival in Busan: Intersections of Sea, Women, and Humanity

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Sea Art Festival in Busan at Ilgwang Beach in Gijang, showcased 31 international teams and 43 participants, immersing visitors in an engaging exploration of the sea’s significance to human life.

This event, organized by the Busan Biennale Organizing Committee, underscored the intimate relationship between the sea, women, and humanity, promoting eco-conscious practices.

The festival featured the artistic representation of Busan’s writers, Wang Deok-kyung and Kim Deok-hee, portraying women’s struggles and their profound historical ties to the sea.

Countess Kasia Molga’s installation encouraged reflection on environmental awareness and sustainable living. Sebo’s exhibition highlighted the traditional use of seaweed as a building material during the Korean War, demonstrating the community’s adaptability.

Additionally, the ‘Seaweed Crafts Department’ workshop, led by Julia Lohmann and Gayoung Kim, showcased the artistic versatility of seaweed, fostering community engagement and creative expression.

Projects by Rebecca Moss, Jay Moon Hurwits-Goodman, and Daniel Keller addressed contemporary maritime challenges, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices for a viable future.

The 2023 Sea Art Festival is taking place at Gijang’s Ilgwang Beach through November 19.

Curated by Irini Papadimitriou from Greece, the exhibition theme for the festival is ‘Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries.’

