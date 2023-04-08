Expo Dream Expedition Successfully Completed Nationwide

The ‘Expo Dream Expedition’, which toured the country to capture the people’s wishes for hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo, completed its nationwide tour for 8 nights and 9 days on Friday.

The Expo Dream Expedition held a launching ceremony in Busan at 9:00 am on March 29th, and then toured major cities across the country, including Daegu, Gwangju, Suncheon, and Daejeon, using dedicated trucks equipped with video and audio facilities, to promote various promotional programs for citizens in each region.

Major programs include making a ‘So One Tree’, Expo OX quizzes, a cheering song flash mob, and Busan’s representative coffee ‘Momos Coffee’ catering to visitors.

The city said that it was impressive to see many of the participating citizens conveying a message of trust and supporting Busan’s challenge to host the 2030 World Expo, putting a special relationship with Busan or impressive memories at the forefront.