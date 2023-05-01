Expo Ocean Pavilion for Hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo Opened at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul

As part of a national campaign to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo, the ‘Expo Ocean Hall’ has opened at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul and will be available until November.

The city of Busan launched the ‘Stop Climate Change with EXPO’ campaign to promote the main and subtitle themes of the 2030 Busan World Expo. As part of this campaign, the ‘Green Clean Challenge’ was held at Gwanghwamun and Busan Station in early April to promote carbon reduction and green energy.

The ‘Expo Ocean Pavilion’ is also part of this campaign and features interactive exhibits and educational content using aquariums to teach visitors about blue carbon and marine pollution, and the impact of climate change.

Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are greeted by a diorama depicting a submerged city of the future due to rising sea levels. Three-dimensional dioramas of Korean landmarks such as Namdaemun Gate and Gwangan Bridge, as well as the Eiffel Tower, are submerged in an aquarium, allowing visitors to directly experience the effects of climate change.

The ‘Plasticium’ experience space informs visitors about the dangers of marine plastic trash and features seven robot fish floating in a large aquarium, suffering due to marine debris such as nets, plastics, and vinyl. Visitors can also experience the ‘Microplastic Augmented Reality (AR) Experience’ and the ‘Marine Plastic Photo Exhibition,’ using AR to view invisible microplastics in the sea.

The pavilion also includes a unique photo zone, and visitors who share photos on social media will receive various gifts. In May, an ‘OX Quiz Event’ will be held using a kiosk, where visitors can participate in quizzes on world expositions and climate change using a touch screen. Correct answers will receive an experience ticket for SOS Marine Rescue Team, one of the aquarium’s popular programs.

The city also plans to collaborate with the ‘Giant Peng TV’ YouTube channel, famous for ‘Pengsu,’ to promote the Expo Ocean Hall’s exhibition programs and experiential events during May.