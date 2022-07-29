Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

“Expo (X4) Themed Car” Opened on Metro Line 1 and 2

The Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Transportation Corporation announced that they have created an “Expo (X4) themed car” on each of the trains on Line 1 and Line 2 of the Busan Metro to promote World Expo 2030 Busan.

Photos of the virtual group “X4” composed of singers Zion.T, Wonstein, Jeon So-mi, and Oh My Girl’s Arin, as well as actor Lee Jung-jae, the first goodwill ambassador for World Expo 2030 Busan have been posted everywhere on the designated train cars.

The photos also include a QR code that connects X4 commercials and music videos online.

