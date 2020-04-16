Image: YouTube Screenshot/Pengsoo
Exports of Hallyu-Related Products Overseas Up 22% in 2019

As Korean cultural products continue to remain hot items overseas due to the continued success of hallyu, exports rose 22.4% in 2019 to over $12.3 billion in 2019.

According to statistics released by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, a variety of cultural exports helped the numbers rise last year.

Computer games, which remains the number one export, with $4.7 billion dollars worth of exports, with Kpop bringing in $533 million dollars.

Tour products with $2.65 billion dollars in sales led the consumer sector, with cosmetics coming in second at $969 million.

Tourism exports saw the largest gain with an 88% increase over 2018.

 

