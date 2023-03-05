Busan News

Extensive Street Cleanup to Take Place Ahead of BIE Inspection

BeFM News

The city of Busan will carry out extensive activities to clean up its streets ahead of an on-site inspection for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid in April.

Focusing on sites that the inspection team will visit and venues for promotional events, the city will carry out street cleaning and a citizen ‘plogging’ campaign, which entails jogging and cleaning at the same time.

After joining Busan City’s 1365 Volunteer Portal and receiving online training, individual and team volunteers will be recognized for up to 2 hours of volunteer work.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
87 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 