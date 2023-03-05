Extensive Street Cleanup to Take Place Ahead of BIE Inspection

The city of Busan will carry out extensive activities to clean up its streets ahead of an on-site inspection for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid in April.

Focusing on sites that the inspection team will visit and venues for promotional events, the city will carry out street cleaning and a citizen ‘plogging’ campaign, which entails jogging and cleaning at the same time.

After joining Busan City’s 1365 Volunteer Portal and receiving online training, individual and team volunteers will be recognized for up to 2 hours of volunteer work.