Busan News

Extreme Rainfall Expected in Bu-Ul-Gyeong This Summer

By Haps Staff

The Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province regions are expected to experience extreme hourly rainfall this summer due to rising sea surface temperatures, with potential “water bombs” exceeding 100 mm per hour.

Higher than normal temperatures are also anticipated.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, there is a 40% chance that precipitation from June to August will be similar to or exceed normal levels.

Temperature forecasts indicate a 50% chance of being higher than normal in June and August, and a 40% chance of being similar to or higher than normal in July. This suggests a hotter and wetter summer for the southeast region.

Last summer, Busan experienced 3.3 days of 30 mm or more rainfall per hour, the highest since 1973.

The number of days with heavy rain (80 mm or more per day) was 4.1, ranking third since 1973.

Over the past decade, Bu-Ul-Gyeong’s average summer temperature was 24.1’C, 0.5’C higher than the long-term average, and precipitation averaged 728.2 mm, close to the long-term average of 774.5 mm. However, the pattern of heavy, sudden downpours has persisted.

The rise in sea surface temperatures is the primary factor behind the expected hot and rainy summer.

Increased convective activity in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, coupled with suppressed activity in the western Pacific, suggests fewer typhoons this summer.

The first typhoon of the season appeared late on the 28th of May, and there is a 40% chance that the number of typhoons will be similar to or below the average of 2.5 for the season.

Busan Meteorological Administration Director Lee Eun-jeong warned, “Busan and Ulsan are likely to see significant rainfall at once this summer, necessitating thorough preparations.”

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Rises to 14th in Global Smart City Ranking

Busan Pet Dog Patrol Team to Expand

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Partially Open Summer Operations From Today

Gimhae Airport and Busan Station to Expand Large Taxi Fleet Starting In June

Busan’s Population Expected to Drop to 2.45 Million by 2052

Gang-Related Assaults Rise in Seomyeon and Haeundae Districts

The Latest

‘Korean Beef Jerky Day’ Offers Special Discounts Online

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

15 Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongnam and Ulsan

Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

Rediscover Busan’s Urban Evolution: Photo Exhibition at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

Beyond Stocks and Bonds: Alternative Investments for Every Investor

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
76 %
4.9kmh
1 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 