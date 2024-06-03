Extreme Rainfall Expected in Bu-Ul-Gyeong This Summer

The Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province regions are expected to experience extreme hourly rainfall this summer due to rising sea surface temperatures, with potential “water bombs” exceeding 100 mm per hour.

Higher than normal temperatures are also anticipated.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, there is a 40% chance that precipitation from June to August will be similar to or exceed normal levels.

Temperature forecasts indicate a 50% chance of being higher than normal in June and August, and a 40% chance of being similar to or higher than normal in July. This suggests a hotter and wetter summer for the southeast region.

Last summer, Busan experienced 3.3 days of 30 mm or more rainfall per hour, the highest since 1973.

The number of days with heavy rain (80 mm or more per day) was 4.1, ranking third since 1973.

Over the past decade, Bu-Ul-Gyeong’s average summer temperature was 24.1’C, 0.5’C higher than the long-term average, and precipitation averaged 728.2 mm, close to the long-term average of 774.5 mm. However, the pattern of heavy, sudden downpours has persisted.

The rise in sea surface temperatures is the primary factor behind the expected hot and rainy summer.

Increased convective activity in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, coupled with suppressed activity in the western Pacific, suggests fewer typhoons this summer.

The first typhoon of the season appeared late on the 28th of May, and there is a 40% chance that the number of typhoons will be similar to or below the average of 2.5 for the season.

Busan Meteorological Administration Director Lee Eun-jeong warned, “Busan and Ulsan are likely to see significant rainfall at once this summer, necessitating thorough preparations.”