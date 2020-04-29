Fairfield By Marriott in Haeundae Closed Until the End of June

The Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Haeundae is closed until the end of June, the latest business casualty since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has crushed the tourism industry in Korea.

According to Seoul City website, the hotel industry in Busan is suffering immensely, with only a 10% occupancy rate in Haeundae.

About 70% of workers at the 5-star hotels in the area have been laid off for a month, while the Fairfield decided to shut down operations until the travel situation improves.

Fairfield by Marriott is expected to open its second property in the city, in Songdo Beach, on May 29th.