Fall Festivals in Limbo As Large Gatherings Still Not Allowed

The city of Busan is struggling with how to hold local festivals that have been postponed from summer to autumn due to COVID-19.

The Busan Sea Festival, which was originally scheduled to be held from the end of July to the beginning of August, has been postponed due to the fourth wave of the pandemic and will be held for three days from the 29th of next month.

The Busan Rock Festival, which has been postponed from August, will also be held on the 2nd of next month at Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang-gu.

The date and location have been confirmed, but detailed plans are still being discussed.

The Busan Fireworks Festival, scheduled to be held in November, actively reviewed plans to open up an exhibition hall without firing any fireworks into the sky to prevent mass gatherings near the beach.