Fall/Winter Clothes Sales Sluggish Amid Warm Weather in November

During an unprecedented late fall heatwave, Busan’s distribution industry witnessed an unexpected surge in the sale of summer-oriented merchandise.

Department stores that had already rolled out their fall/winter collection found themselves grappling with lackluster sales and a stockpile of unwanted merchandise.

However, with the forecast predicting a temperature drop onward, there is a sense of anticipation within the industry for a potential revival in the demand for winter products.

The impact of the unseasonably warm weather was also felt by department stores, especially those who had already displayed their FW clothing lineup.

Department stores in Busan saw a 22.7% decline in outdoor brand sales compared to the previous year, with analysts attributing this decline to the unexpectedly high temperatures coinciding with the preparation of winter outerwear such as padding

There is growing optimism within the Busan distribution industry about the imminent resurgence in the demand for winter products as the weather cools down from this week.