Famous French Cartoonist Plantu Exhibition is in Busan on October 21st

Plantu, author of the drawing on the front page of the french daily newspaper “Le Monde” for nearly 50 years, will be in Korea, for the first time in his career, from October 18 to 21, for an exhibition and a series of conferences, in Seoul, Incheon, and Busan.

Winner of numerous prizes, very committed to peace, and often in contact with political leaders in France and abroad, he created in 2006 the association “Cartooning for Peace” with Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nations.

Today, Plantu continues to defend the causes of democracy, social justice, peace, and freedom of the press as Honorary President of Cartooning for Peace and during his travels and conferences throughout the world.

To accompany Plantu in his conferences and translate into Korean for the public, who better than Ida Daussy, the most famous French woman in Korea? Thanks to her expertise, she will be able to convey to the Korean-speaking public all the subtleties of Plantu’s work, thoughts, and humor.

Plantu will be in Busan on October 21. Come and listen to him talk about press cartoons during the conference organized at the National University of Busan. This conference will be punctuated by live drawings and translated by Ida Daussy.

The conference takes place at the Pusan National University on Friday, October 21 at 4 p.m., supported by the Alliance Française de Busan.

Conference in French and Korean.

Address: Pusan National University, Humanities Building, Conference room 501

For more information: www.afbusan.co.kr / info@busan.co.kr