Fans Will Be Allowed to Attend Baseball and Football Games From Tomorrow On a Limited Basis

The government announced that fans of professional baseball and football will be allowed to attend games as early as Sunday, though on a limited basis.

The Korea Baseball Organization and the Korea Professional Football League opened their seasons in May, with both starts pushed back by over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and teams have been playing in front of empty seats.

The government said the KBO will be allowed to open stadium gates starting Sunday, with 10 percent of the seats available for fans. League officials said clubs that are prepared will sell tickets for Sunday’s game, while others will join them early next week.

The K League will be able to follow suit on August 1, with the same 10 percent rule in effect to ensure social distancing and prevent COVID-19 infections.