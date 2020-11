Far East Hospitality Announces Expansion Plans Around Asia

Far East Hospitality, one of the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, announced that it will forge ahead with its local and regional expansion plans with three properties — Oasia Resort Sentosa, Far East Village Hotel Yokohama, and Quincy Hotel Melbourne.

Oasia makes a splash into Sentosa Island

A rendering of Oasia Resort Sentosa

Slated for opening in the second quarter of 2021, Oasia Resort Sentosa will be the fourth property on Sentosa island managed by Far East Hospitality. The homegrown company has signed a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with Far East Organization.

Under the agreement, Far East Hospitality will be responsible for the hotel’s operations, and sales and marketing functions. This property also marks Far East Hospitality’s first foray into the resort and spa category.

“The progression into the resort and spa field is both a natural and calculated move,” said Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive of Far East Hospitality. “Each of our properties on Sentosa caters to different demographics. Village Hotel Sentosa for urban explorers and families. The Outpost Hotel for young couples who prefer exclusivity, and The Barracks Hotel for those who enjoy old-world charm of the building’s architecture and service offerings. With Oasia Resort Sentosa, which targets the wellness conscious, it completes our suite of offerings on the island.”

The 191-key property consists of Suites, Wellness Premier Rooms, and Deluxe Rooms. Guests will have the opportunity to experience a wellness lifestyle encompassing not just a spa treatment, but healthy eating, fitness routines, mind-body practices, as well as connecting with nature.

Wellness journals, self-care checklists, and access to a collection of guided meditation audio are amongst the many items that are made available for guests during their stay.

A second hotel in Japan

Four months after opening Far East Village Hotel Ariake — Far East Hospitality’s first venture into Japan, the company is expanding further with a management contract for a second Village property in Yokohama. Far East Village Hotel Yokohama is set to open in the second quarter of 2021. The 277-key property will be managed by Far East Hospitality under an HMA with Far East Organization.

Situated in the heart of downtown Yokohama, the property targets business travelers. It is a five-minute drive to the central business district and a three-minute walk to Sakuragicho and Kannai stations. Guests will also be able to Eat, Play, and Explore like a local at cultural enclaves such as Chinatown and the Red Brick Warehouse, and attractions such as the Cup Noodle Museum and Cosmoworld.

“Tourism in Japan has picked up gradually since the easing of travel curbs and the resumption of reciprocal ‘green lanes’ for business and official travel. We are also hopeful that launching the property will also give us the opportunity to capture the domestic market,” said Mr Kiong.

Quincy debuts in Australia, Melbourne

Quincy Melbourne is set to open in Q1 2021

From thoughtful spatial design to playful interiors and wondrous experiences — these are some of the finer things that guests can expect when Quincy Hotel Melbourne opens in the first quarter of 2021. The HMA is signed with InterGlobe through Far East Hospitality’s joint venture company, Toga Far East Hotels in Australia, marking the Quincy brand’s first expansion abroad.

Quincy’s quirky and anticipatory approach to service fits into Melbourne’s upbeat and experiential city lifestyle. Located at the top of Flinders Lane — a vibrant street in Melbourne’s central business district — the hotel targets at social urbanites with a penchant for experiential travel and the finer things in life.

Guests will be able to enjoy South East Asian cuisine at its signature restaurant as well as access to its club levels and lounge. The hotel also boasts a rooftop pool with views of Melbourne CBD and the nearby lifestyle precinct.