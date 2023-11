The fare increase proposal for the Busan-Gimhae Light Rail has been approved.

The Gyeongnam Provincial Fare Adjustment Commission and the Busan City Price Management Committee made the final decision to increase the general fare by 300 won, freeze the youth fare, and provide free fares for children.

Detailed discussions on the scheduling with Busan City remains.

The city will increase the fare in two phases, once in December, and again in May 2024.