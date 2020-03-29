Feasibility Study to Designate Five Major Tourist Attractions in Busan as National Parks to Begin Soon

The Ministry of Environment and the Korea National Park Service announced that they will start a feasibility study on the designation of Geumjeongsan and the Busan Coastal areas as national parks after they were recommended by the city of Busan.

Feasibility studies will be done on Mount Geumjeong, Mount Jangsan, Nakdong River Estuary, Oryukdo Island, and Taejongdae.

The Ministry of Environment and the Korea National Park Service will conduct the study until July next year.

Afterward, they will come up with a plan to designate them as national parks if the selected areas are deemed eligible.

A civic briefing session and a public hearing will follow, along with consultation with relevant local governments and related ministries, and finally, the National Parks Board will deliberate on its decision for the designation of them to become a national park.