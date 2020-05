McQueen’s at the Busan Hilton Hotel in Gijang is holding a “Fresh Crab and Seafood” promotion through the months of May and June.

You can enjoy the taste of some exquisite dishes including a seafood Platter, Chili Crab, Crab Napolitana Spaghetti, Crab Burger, and a Beef fillet steak and King Crab.

The promotion runs daily from noon until 10 p.m. and is valid until June 30.