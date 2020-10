Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim’s signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.

Two types of steak — a Wild Pine Mushroom Tenderloin and a Wild Pine Mushroom Sirloin steak — are on offer for 39,000 won through the month of October.

Both meat cuts are Korean hanwoo beef while the mushrooms are also domestically grown.

The price includes the buffet and as well as sales tax.