Festivals and Performances at City Parks and Squares in October

Festivals and performances are being held in city parks and squares around Busan in October.

An open concert will be held at Busan Citizens Park at 7 pm on the 1st of next month to pray for the Busan World Expo 2030.

At the concert, Jang Yoon-jung, Han Hye-jin, Jeong Da-kyung, Jin Hae-seong, Kwon Mi-hee, and Contempo Divo will appear, and an orchestra will also perform.

At Busan Citizens Park, ‘Life Health Gymnastics’, ‘Eolsu Exciting Our Dance’ and a ‘Forest Commentary Program with Children’ are also held.

On the 2nd at the flower bed in front of Busan Eurasia Platform Outdoor Plaza No. 108, ‘the 2022 Platform Music Square-Autumn Night Music Walk’ jointly prepared by the Facilities Corporation and Busan Cultural Center will be held separately.

The Busan Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform various performances such as jazz and classical songs The performances will be held on the 29th, the 6th of the next month, and the 13th of the next month at 6:30 p.m.

At Busan Bus Terminal, there will be a busking performance held by members of the Busan Branch of the Korea Political Promotion Association at 2 pm on the 7th of October, and a jointly planned performance by the Geumjeong Cultural Foundation and the Facilities Corporation at 3 pm on the 12th at the outdoor stage.

In addition, from the 18th to the 30th of next month, the ‘Singing Ball Meditation Program in the Forest’ will be held 10 times at Central Park and Children’s Grand Park.

In addition, in each park in Busan, the Park Nature School, a park natural eco-culture experience class, is held 3-4 times a week.

For more information on the event, please refer to the website of the Busan Facilities Corporation.