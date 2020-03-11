Image: Korean Air
Fever Tests Are Now Required if You’re Flying From Korea to Thailand

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has announced fever tests will be conducted on passengers on flights to Thailand from Korea.

The tests will be conducted at the gate immediately before boarding at the official request of the Thai government. It is applicable to all airlines, including Thai national carriers, currently in service from Korea to Thailand.

If a fever is confirmed, boarding may be denied.

Currently, Korean Air and Asiana are operating routes from Incheon-Bangkok, while Thai Airways is operating Incheon-Bangkok, Gimhae-Bangkok, and Thai AirAsia is operating from Incheon-Don Mueang.

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

