Fewer Newlyweds in Korea Having Kids

Nearly half of newlywed couples in South Korea did not have children in 2021, reflecting the nation’s historically low birthrate and shifting social norms.

According to Statistics Korea’s findings, 45% of about 871,000 legally wed couples in the nation did not produce children in the five years leading up to November 2021.

The data include unions between couples that took place between November 2016 and October 2021.

According to the data, the percentage of newlywed couples with children has steadily decreased from 63.7% in 2016 and 62.5% in 2017 to 54.2% in 2021.

 

