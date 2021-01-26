“Fierce Dog” Owners Required to Have Insurance By Next Month

Owners of dogs considered by the government as “fierce” breeds will need to own insurance for their pets by the middle of next month.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, insurance must be purchased for Tosas, American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweillers, and other related mixed breed dogs.

The insurance which needs to be renewed yearly costs around 15,000 won and insures up to 80 million won.

Failing to purchase the insurance could result in a 3 million won fine.