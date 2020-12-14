EntertainmentMovies & TV

Film and Movie Theater Industry Reeling From Pandemic Fallout in Korea

Haps Staff

The Korean film and movie theater industry are in serious financial jeopardy according to statistics released yesterday.

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) announced yesterday that revenues from movie theaters, video sales, and overseas sales were down 63.6% from a year earlier, estimated to be at 913.2 billion won.

It’s more than 600 million lower than the lowest number recorded since 2004 according to KOFIC.

Local theater revenues were down 73.3% from 2019, while video sales dropped 54.2%, and overseas sales down 28.6%

A total of 135 film productions and releases were affected this year due to the pandemic.

