Film Archive Special: Satyajit Ray and Asian Classics

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a film archive special of Satyajit Ray and Asian classics until the 17th of May.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Period: May 7 – May 17, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 5,000 won for all
Website: http://www.dureraum.org
Film List
Mrs.Fang
郊遊 /Stray Dogs
三姉妹 /Three Sisters
Salaam Cinema
Zire darakhatan zeyton/Through The Olive Trees
Insiang
Joi Baba Felunath/The Elephant God
Nayak/The Hero
Kapurush/The Coward
Mahapurush /The Holy Man
Charulata/The Lonely Wife
Mahanagar/The Big City
Jalsaghar/The Music Room
Aparajito/The Unvanquished