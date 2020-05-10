Image: Busan Cinema Center
Film Archive Special: Satyajit Ray and Asian Classics

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a film archive special of Satyajit Ray and Asian classics until the 17th of May.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: May 7 – May 17, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 5,000 won for all

Website: http://www.dureraum.org

Movie Time Schedule

Film List

Mrs.Fang

郊遊 /Stray Dogs

三姉妹 /Three Sisters

Salaam Cinema

Zire darakhatan zeyton/Through The Olive Trees

Insiang

Joi Baba Felunath/The Elephant God

Nayak/The Hero

Kapurush/The Coward

Mahapurush /The Holy Man

Charulata/The Lonely Wife

Mahanagar/The Big City

Jalsaghar/The Music Room

Aparajito/The Unvanquished

