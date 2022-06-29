Film Composer Justin Hurwitz Special Concert to Be Held at the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) will host Justin Hurwitz’s ‘Special Concert’ during the festival period.

Hurwitz, the music composer for Korean fans’ beloved films Whiplash and La La Land, became one of the world’s most acclaimed film composers and set a milestone by winning Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards in the same year of 2017.

In May, he was selected as the winner of the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award, an award given to a music composer who has left significant marks in the field of film music. This fueled the anticipation of Korean fans for his visit to Korea.

The special concert will feature a live performance of his original music for the films he has participated in as a composer.

Hurwitz wrote the setlist for the concert himself, carefully selected from Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. Hurwitz will be on stage as conductor and pianist, presenting an outstanding ensemble with the best jazz big band in Korea and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, which has pioneered in fostering the classical film music performance culture.

Hurwitz’s piano performance of ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream),’ ‘Mia and Sebastian’s Theme’ from La La Land will immerse the audience in a romantic summer night harmonizing with Jecheon’s natural landscape. In addition, musical performers Lee Choongjoo and Min Kyungah will perform ‘City of Stars’ in the role of the two protagonists from La La Land, presenting the audience with a deeply emotional experience.

The special concert will take place on August 13 at the Airfield Stage during the festival. The Airfield Stage will add to the festive atmosphere and the audience’s enthusiasm with its impressively wide runways.

The 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, where audiences can enjoy music and film to the fullest, will be held for six days from August 11-16 in the Jecheon City Area.