Film Industry Recovering to Normal Levels in Busan

Haps Staff

The number of films and video media filmed in Busan has recovered to the level before the pandemic.

The Busan Film Commission announced today that it supported 57 films and videos in the first half of this year and the total filming period came to 319 days.

This is an increase of six films compared to the same period last year and an increase of 15 films from the first half of 2019 before the pandemic.

The data showed that the filming location and production support in Busan, which had been shrinking over the past two years due to the pandemic, has entered a phase of recovery.

Haps Staff
