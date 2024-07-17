Final Performance of “Tonight Tongyeong! Joyful Rock” To Be Held On July 21

Tongyeong City will host the final performance of “Tonight Tongyeong! Joyful Rock” at the Ganggu-an Marine Stage on Sunday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Organized by the Tongyeong International Music Foundation, this event is part of the “Tonight Tongyeong! Ganggu-an Night Fringe” series, a night tourism initiative that has featured three performances from May 25 to June.

The final performance, entitled “Cheerful! Refreshing! Pleasant! Time to Fall in Love with the Charm of Brass Instruments,” will be delivered by Solus of Seoul Brass.

Attendees can look forward to a 65-minute set featuring pieces like “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla and a medley of James Bond themes.

In addition to the main performance, a variety of side events will be held at the Ganggu-an Cultural Plaza starting at 5 p.m.

These include a local market run by the Tongyeong City Rural New Vitality Promotion Team, offering local agricultural products, a flea market, and workshops for making mother-of-pearl lacquerware key rings and herbarium mood lights.

Furthermore, the first 100 attendees who either stay overnight in Tongyeong or watch the performance will receive Dipirang admission tickets or Tongyeong Honey Bread as part of the “Tonight Tongyeong! Enjoyable Rock” promotion, aimed at encouraging longer stays and boosting local tourism.

Solus of Seoul Brass, a premier brass quintet in Korea, consists of trumpeter Kim Wan-sun, Seo Ji-hoon, horn player Lee Seok-jun, trombonist Kim Seung-hyun, and tubist Kim Nam-ho.

Known for their mission to popularize brass chamber music, they perform a wide repertoire ranging from Baroque and classical to jazz, pop, and film music.